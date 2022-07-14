Jeremy Strong in "Succession" (HBO)

Why HBO Max’s Potential Return to Amazon Prime May Be a Bad Idea | Analysis

July 14, 2022

The benefits of additional subscribers and revenue may come at too great of a long-term cost for Warner Bros. Discovery, experts tell TheWrap

David Zaslav has been unafraid to reshape Warner Bros. Discovery with an eye on the bottom line since the merger closed in April, but the chief executive’s latest move to rekindle the distribution agreement between HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video could put a ceiling on the company’s growth, experts told TheWrap.

Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon could reach a deal to reincorporate HBO Max into the latter’s Prime Video Channels offerings later this year, according to Bloomberg. Yet such a move would sacrifice long-term vision and competitive dynamics for a short-term gain.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

