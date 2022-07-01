Ryan Pirozzi and Lauren Anderson, Amazon Freevee's co-deads of content and programming (Amazon Freevee, TheWrap)

Amazon Freevee Content Chiefs Say Rebranding IMDb TV Goes Beyond Highlighting That It’s Free

by | July 1, 2022 @ 11:13 AM

Office With a View: ”It’s also about freedom from time slots, freedom from search, select device availability and freedom for creators,“ the execs tell TheWrap

Amazon’s free streaming site IMDb TV relaunched as Amazon Freevee in April and the service’s heads of content programming, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, say the name change isn’t just about letting people know the content is free. The rebrand also highlight’s how the site has “freedom from time slots” and “freedom for creators to tell stories,” Pirozzi told TheWrap for this week’s Office With a View.

Amazon Freevee, part of a wave of free ad-supported TV services, hit the ground running with a May launch of “Bosch: Legacy,” a sequel to the hit Amazon Prime series “Bosch,” and has a number of big-name projects coming up, including Greg Garcia’s “Sprung,” starring Garret Dillahunt and Martha Plimpton; Clea DuVall’s “High School” series, based on the bestselling book by singers Tegan and Sara Quin; and the half-hour real-time cop drama “On Call” from the company behind “Law & Order,” Dick Wolf Productions, which is about to start casting.

Become a member to read more.

Sharon Knolle

