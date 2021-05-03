IMDb TV to Adapt Tegan and Sara’s ‘High School’ With Clea DuVall

Amazon’s IMDb TV will adapt Tegan and Sara’s best-selling memoir “High School” into a drama series that will be executive produced by Clea DuVall. Additionally, the streaming service is significantly expanding its output by putting five more scripted projects in development and greenlighting three unscripted series.
“High School,” which will be co-created by Tegan and Sara, is described as a coming-of-age story of first loves and first songs. Produced by Amazon Studios and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, “High School” is a story about finding your own identity — a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own. Told through a backdrop of 90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.
Along with “High School,” IMDb TV announced three unscripted series orders Monday during the company’s NewFronts presentation. One is a five-part docuseries following country music star Luke Bryan called “My Dirt Road Diary”; “Bug Out,” a true-crime documentary series about exotic bug smugglers and the Federal Agents who chase them; and an untitled Jeff Lewis home design show.
IMDb TV also renewed “Top Class” for a second season and announced that “Leverage: Redemption” would premiere on July 9.
IMDb TV is putting five more projects in development from the likes of Michael Schur, former Grantland and The Ringer writer Shea Serrano, Nkechi Okoro Carroll and Sara Gilbert. You can read about them below:
- Blessed and Highly Favored is a satiric, yet warmhearted show following Christine Kimbrough, a prodigal daughter who returns to Dallas as a rookie pastor, and is tasked with keeping her church alive in the face of rival megachurches, money problems and the presence of her predecessor and toughest critic – her father, Robert. Writer-creators Chris Marcil & Sam Johnson show run and executive produce. Chris Godsick, Peri Gilpin, 3 Arts and Industry Entertainment also serve as executive producers.
- From Sony Pictures Television Greek Candy, isa single camera comedy series inspired by Melina Kanakaredes’ family and their 100-year-old chocolate factory in Akron, Ohio. Co-written by Kanakaredes and Marc Firek, this multigenerational family comedy about a mom and dad with three teenage daughters, and very Greek immigrant grandparents, is a celebration of vibrant Greek culture in a changing America. Kanakaredes stars and serves as executive producer for the series alongside Marc Firek, Josh Berman and Jennifer Robinson in association with Osprey.
- Primo, from Shea Serrano and Michael Schur, is a compelling and highly-entertaining coming of age story about a Mexican-American teenager balancing cultural norms, college aspirations, societal expectations and the hectic home life of being raised by his single mom and five uncles. The series is written and executive produced by NY Times #1 best-selling author Serrano who based the comedy on his upbringing. Schur and David Miner also serve as executive producers. Primo is a Fremulon and 3 Arts production in association with Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group.
- The Fed follows both the personal and career drama surrounding a group of young hopefuls as they begin an elite fellowship with the Federal Reserve, the nation’s most powerful financial institution. These young financial geniuses are destined for greatness — provided they don’t screw it all up with secrets, lies, sex, and politics. Produced by Warner Bros. Television, the drama is executive produced and written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll, whom prior to her TV career worked for the Federal Reserve. Adesuwa McCalla, who has a first-look deal with Amazon Studios, will also serve as executive producer.
- The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, PA from Sony Pictures Television, follows an Indian family and the tumultuous yet humorous events of the past two years since they arrived in Pittsburgh to discover what pushed them to the brink and led to their present immigration woes. The comedy series is written by Vijal Patel, and inspired by his personal experiences, and directed by Michael Showalter. Patel and Showalter alongside Sara Gilbert, Tom Werner, Mandy Summers and Jordana Mollick serve as executive producers.