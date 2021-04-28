IMDb TV Orders Pandemic-Themed Comedy ‘Sprung’ From Greg Garcia

IMDb TV has ordered a comedy series from Greg Garcia, “Sprung” starring Garret Dillahunt.

The series centers on an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated people who band together to use their criminal expertise for good. It is from Amazon Studios.

Here is the logline from IMDb TV: “‘Sprung’ follows Jack (Dillahunt), a convicted criminal who is determined to change course and reclaim his lost years after serving more than two decades in prison. With no place to live post-release, and a global pandemic bringing the world to a virtual standstill, Jack moves in with his former cellmate Rooster (Phillip Garcia), Rooster’s mom Barb (Illeana Douglas), and Jack’s former prison girlfriend Gloria. Bound by their marred past and unusual living circumstances, they decide to start righting some of society’s wrongs, targeting those people selfishly taking advantage of others during the pandemic.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to start working with this talented cast and I’m very grateful to 3 Arts, Amazon Studios and IMDb TV for helping me bring this idea to life,” executive producer Greg Garcia said. “The support and creative partnership with the folks at IMDb TV has been amazing and working with Garret Dillahunt again is an absolute treat. With any luck we’ll create something entertaining that gives the audience a few laughs and makes their day a little brighter.”

“I’m so proud of this show. Greg Garcia is one of the most talented people I know, and I feel so lucky to be working with him again,” Garret Dillahunt said. “The world really needs a good laugh – and we’ve been working hard to that end.”

“Greg Garcia is exceptional at creating distinct and relatable characters that resonate with audiences,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, IMDb TV. “We look forward to delivering customers this sharply comedic, socially relevant series that will navigate the current and post pandemic world through Garcia’s unique balance of heart, humanity and humor.”