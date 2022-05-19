Fandom CEO and co-founder Perkins Miller (Fandom, Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

Fandom CEO to Streamers: Find Your Franchise and Extend the Experience Beyond the Screen

by | May 19, 2022 @ 2:01 PM

Office With a View: Meal delivery, anyone? Yes, the content is important but being creative with the brand is too, says Perkins Miller 

Streamers are increasingly looking for ways to attract and retain subscribers and fan platform Fandom, which regularly surveys its 300 million monthly users about their streaming preferences, is happy to share its insights about what users want.

In April, Fandom released its second-annual State of Streaming study. Powered by the results of its global study of users, the report dives deep into fan behavior to uncover why consumers cancel their subscriptions, what it takes to retain them and how streaming services can drive platform loyalty and differentiate themselves to avoid churn (when customers sign up for a specific series or movie and then cancel once they’ve watched it).

Become a member to read more.

Sharon Knolle

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

stranger things

‘Stranger Things’ Creators Upset Over Season 4 Spoilers Leak in Monopoly Game (Report)
the-umbrella-academy-3-cast

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 3 Trailer Finds the Umbrellas Going Toe-to-Toe with the Sparrows (Video)
Reed Hastings and Ted Sarandos

Netflix Investor Demands More Transparency for Streaming Giant’s Political Lobbying
top gun: maverick

Beyond Imax: Premium Movie Formats Are Looking for a Windfall as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Takes Off
Downton Abbey A New Era

Can ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Finally Bring Seniors Back to Theaters?
forgetting-sarah-marshall-jason-segel

The 57 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Beams Up to Top of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart
The Sea Beast

Why ‘The Sea Beast’ Director Chris Williams Made the Leap From Disney to Netflix

Why Disney Can’t Rely on Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ to Reach Streaming Subscriber Goal | Charts

Fox Leads Monday’s Demo Ratings With ‘9-1-1’ and ‘Lone Star’ Finales
The Lincoln Lawyer - Netflix

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Debuts at No. 2 on Netflix’s Top 10 Most-Viewed English Language Series