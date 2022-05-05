Weigel Broadcasting vice chairman Neal Sabin

Weigel Broadcasting Exec on the Return-to-Antennas Trend: ‘Younger People Think It’s an Illegal Hack’

by | May 5, 2022 @ 10:45 AM

Office With a View: The media company’s vice chairman, Neal Sabin, discusses how nostalgia TV grew during the pandemic

Cutting the cord on pay-TV subscriptions in favor of streaming services isn’t new anymore. Neither are antennas and over-the-air programming. But for those who never quite lived in the antenna age, it’s been quite the discovery.

“There’s some great anecdotal stories of how millennials and younger people think it’s an illegal hack,” Neal Sabin, Weigel Broadcasting vice chairman, told TheWrap for this week’s edition of Office With a View.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Hollywood Networking Platform HUSSLUP to Launch at SeriesFest (Exclusive)
Suicide Prevention

Rash of Suicides in Hollywood Shines Spotlight on Depression and Social Media Pressure

How NFTs Can Be the First Industry to Level the Playing Field for Women | PRO Insight

NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ Farewell to Miguel Episode Tops Tuesday Ratings

Netflix’s ‘Heartstopper’ Crushes in Debut on List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart
doctor-strange-2-multiverse-of-madness-benedict-cumberbatch

‘Doctor Strange 2’ Set to Kick Off Summer Box Office With Best Opening of 2022

CBS Snags Early TV Season Win in Total Viewers, NBC Tops Demo Ratings
Illuminated Projection Screen in An Empty Cinema

How ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ Inspired Pixar to Make ‘Lightyear’ for Imax
mirzapur

Why Amazon Is Doubling Down on Indian Series and Movies | Charts

Inside the Lucrative Wordle-ization of Online Games | Chart
Tom Cruise Top Gun 2 Jordan Peele Avatar 2

CinemaCon 2022 Takeaways: Post-Pandemic Excitement, Too Many Superheroes, More Diversity