Scout Productions Chief Creative Officer Rob Eric

Why the Creative Exec Behind ‘Queer Eye’ and ‘Legendary’ Rejects the ‘Niche’ Label

by | April 28, 2022 @ 11:15 AM

Office With a View: ”We’re actually not as niche as you think we are,“ Scout Productions’ Chief Creative Officer Rob Eric tells TheWrap

In his 18 years at Scout Productions, Chief Creative Officer Rob Eric has overseen both the original culture-redefining “Queer Eye” series on Bravo and its 2018 Netflix relaunch, as well as the voguing competition series “Legendary” on HBO Max, which returns for Season 3 on May 19.

“The buzz that is around Scout right now is fantastic. We worked a long time to put that out there,” Eric told TheWrap for this week’s edition of Office With a View.

Sharon Knolle

