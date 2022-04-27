Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated unscripted series “Legendary” will debut with three episodes Thursday, May 19, on HBO Max, the streamer announced on Wednesday. Three more new episodes of the 10-episode season will drop each week through the finale on June 9.

“Hustlers” star Keke Palmer is taking over for Megan Thee Stallion on judging duties this season. She and voguing legend Leiomy Maldonado, actress Jameela Jamil and fashion stylist Law Roach will assess ballroom houses on skill, style and stamina for a shot at the $100,000 grand prize.

Dashaun Wesley returns as MC/host and guest judges this season will include Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Leslie Jones, Anitta, Dominique Jackson, and Bob The Drag Queen.



Seasons one and two of the series are available to stream now on HBO Max.

The series logline reads: “Bringing ballroom’s ever-influential culture to a global stage, ‘Legendary’ follows fabulously talented voguing houses as they ignite the runway at extravagant balls showcasing their skill, style, and stamina for a shot at the $100,000 grand prize.”

“Legendary” is from Scout Productions, the company behind Netflix’s hit “Queer Eye.”