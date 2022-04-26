Anthony Ramos In The Heights

Warner Bros.

How the Theatrical Hope of ‘In the Heights’ Burned Bright and Died in Hours (Exclusive Book Excerpt)

by | April 26, 2022 @ 1:30 PM

”Binge Times,“ a new book about the streaming wars, tracks the movie musical’s glamorous theatrical premiere and its streaming death

Warner Bros.’ “In the Heights,” a big-screen adaptation of “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Tony-winning musical, was supposed to herald a return to movie theaters after a year of COVID shutdown. Instead, it became one of the first box office casualties of the pandemic and streaming eras.

In their new book from publisher William Morrow, “Binge Times: Inside Hollywood’s Furious Billion-Dollar Battle to Take Down Netflix,” entertainment reporters Dade Hayes and Dawn Chmielewski explore that misfire and how it resulted from the rush into streaming by several media and tech companies determined to catch up with Netflix.

