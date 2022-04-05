Rob Paulsen won a Daytime Emmy Award for his voice work on "Pinky and the Brain."

(Amblin Entertainment/Warner Bros./Lesley Bohm)

‘Pinky and the Brain’ Voice Actor Rob Paulsen on How Humor Got Him Through Throat Cancer (Exclusive Book Excerpt)

by | April 5, 2022 @ 11:21 AM

The Daytime Emmy winner discusses his battle in Savio P. Clemente’s new book, ”I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It“

Over Savio P. Clemente’s many years as a certified wellness coach, podcaster, and syndicated columnist, he has talked to hundreds of individuals at all stages in their battle with cancer. A Stage 3 cancer survivor himself, Clemente collected 35 of those interviews in his new book, “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It.”

In an excerpt from his book below — which is available to purchase in hardcover, Kindle, and audiobook editions now, Clemente speaks with voice actor Rob Paulsen about his battle with throat cancer and what got him through it.

Jethro Nededog

Jethro Nededog is TheWrap's assistant managing editor, business news. He has served as a reporter and editor at several top entertainment news publications, including Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, L.A. Times and Business Insider. Previously, he wrote and produced documentary TV for National Geographic, History, Discovery, and E!. He has a BA in journalism from NYU and an MA in writing from USC. He can be reached at jethro.nededog@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @therealjethro.

