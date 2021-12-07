virgil abloh

Getty Images

What We Can Learn From Virgil Abloh’s Battle With Heart Cancer | PRO Insight

by | December 7, 2021 @ 1:10 PM

What do we know about this type of cancer, and what can we do to prevent it? As a cancer doctor, I can explain

Virgil Abloh — founder of streetwear brand Off-White, artistic director of men’s Louis Vuitton line and one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people — recently died from a cardiac angiosarcoma. Diagnosed in 2019, he kept his diagnosis private while undergoing numerous treatments. Virgil will be remembered as a visionary within the field who focused his life on art, family and supporting his community.

But what do we know about this type of cancer, and what can we do to prevent it? As a cancer doctor, I can explain.

Become a member to read more.

Kevin King

Kevin Charles King, MD is a radiation oncology resident at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. He is a Fellow with The OpEd Project.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

(Amazon Prime Video/Disney/Netflix)

‘The Wheel of Time,’ ‘Arcane’ and ‘Hawkeye’ Are This Week’s Most In-Demand New Series
chris cuomo replacement

Who Could Replace Chris Cuomo in CNN’s Primetime Lineup?

Inside Spyex, an Agency That Connects Hollywood With Real-Life Spies
National Christmas Tree Lighted For Holiday Season

Ratings: CBS’ Christmas-Tree Lighting Draws 1.5 Million Fewer Viewers Than NBC’s Rockefeller Center Event
West Side Story

Can ‘West Side Story’ Break the Box Office Curse for Big-Screen Musicals?

Streaming Ad Revenue to Double by 2026, Topping $32 Billion Globally | Charts
Christmas in Rockefeller Center

How Much Has NBC’s ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ Lit Up the Nielsen Ratings Lately?

‘Annie Live!’ Draws 5 Million Viewers, Lowest of All NBC’s Live-TV Musicals

Clubhouse Fever Is Fading After Fast Start | Chart
Neil Phillips HFPA Golden Globes

Golden Globe Org’s New Diversity Chief Defends Reform Efforts as ‘Authentic and Deep’ Despite Missing Own Targets
Christmas in Rockefeller Center - Season 24

Ratings: NBC’s Christmas-Tree Lighting Is Wednesday’s Star With 6 Million Viewers