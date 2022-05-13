FunMeter

James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte of FunMeter

Why the FunMeter Duo Is Expanding From Docs About ‘Quirky Fraud Cases’ to Become ‘Full Service’ Producers

by | May 13, 2022 @ 11:15 AM

Office With a View: The team behind HBO’s ”McMillions“ and Apple TV+’s ”The Big Conn“ tell TheWrap they’re branching out

James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte brought us the riveting HBO docuseries “McMillions,” about an ex-cop who rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game promotion for a decade; and their latest, and first project under their FunMeter banner, “The Big Conn,” is now streaming on Apple TV+.

“The Big Conn,” which just launched a companion podcast, is also about a real-life account of a massive con — in this case, run by Kentucky lawyer Eric C. Conn, who pillaged Social Security funds. But FunMeter isn’t confined to what Hernandez called “quirky fraud cases,” with upcoming forays into the worlds of sports and music.

Sharon Knolle

