Who stands to benefit the most from streaming's continued push into ad-supported? (TheWrap)

As Streamers Pivot to Advertising, the Big Winners Will Be the Devices You Use to Watch

June 29, 2022

Companies that bring streamers into homes, such as Roku, will not only get ad revenue and user data, but leverage in future negotiations

Netflix and Disney+’s move into the advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) business may actually wind up ceding power to another segment of the streaming industry. The platforms that house and distribute these streamers — such as Roku, Samsung TVs, Google TVs and Amazon Fire devices — will not only gain revenue and precious viewership data, but a long-term leverage in future negotiations with the streamer.

“AVOD and FAST [free ad-supported streaming TV] will eventually generate tens of billions in revenue annually in the U.S.,” said Jon Cohen, SVP of Frequency, a provider of ad-supported content packaging distribution. “But the new gatekeepers are the platforms themselves.”

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz

