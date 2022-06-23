Potentially, Netflix could integrate Roku's ad tech. (Getty Images)

Could Netflix Rush a Roku Acquisition to Tap the $9 Billion Midterm Election Ad Market?

by | June 23, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The No. 1 streamer’s rapid push for an ad-supported tier could be vastly helped by acquiring the established AVOD service and its technology

Netflix’s desire to quickly ramp up an ad-supported tier — and the streamer’s reported interest in acquiring the video streaming platform Roku — may be driven by a very specific and very lucrative motivation: political advertising.

“There’s a $9 billion pot of gold at the end of the rainbow if Netflix can get live with ads by September,” Dallas Lawrence, senior vice president of Samba TV, told TheWrap.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter.

