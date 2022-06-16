Disney sell keep Hulu Comcast

Will Disney opt to sell or keep Hulu? (TheWrap)

Should Disney Keep or Sell Its Majority Stake in Hulu? | Analysis

by | June 16, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

As the streaming landscape is changing, the entertainment giant has to figure out the best path for the popular domestic service

Changing times at Disney and the streaming landscape in general has created questions around Hulu and its place as part of the entertainment giant’s business. Should it keep or sell its majority stake in Hulu?

Disney has been sending mixed signals in recent years about its plans for the platform — in which it holds a 67% stake, while Comcast holds 33% (which it has agreed to sell to Disney by January 2024 at a still-to-be-negotiated price). On the one hand, a planned international rollout for the service was scrapped in 2020. “Hulu has not been a top company priority since it has been in the Disney ecosystem,” a former Hulu staffer told TheWrap.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Lightyear

All Eyes Are on ‘Lightyear’ to Kick Off String of Family Box Office Hits This Summer

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Tops During a Night of Competition Series

‘Ms. Marvel’ Blasts Onto List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart
love-victor-benji

‘Love, Victor’ Cast and Creators on Season 3 and Saying Goodbye

Would You Watch Free Content to Earn Crypto? Rewarded TV Is Banking on It
love-victor-season-2

‘Love, Victor’ Season 2 Recap: The Refresher You Need Before Season 3
Women in Comedy

Forget Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle – Female Comics Say Stand-Up Has ‘Never Been Safe’ for Women
Imagine Entertainment Sale Update

Imagine Entertainment’s $700 Million Deal With Centricus Hits a Wall (Exclusive)

Ratings: Golden State Warriors Game 5 Win Nets 13 Million Viewers
Disney IPL Rights Disney+

Why Disney Losing Streaming Rights to India’s Top Cricket League Could Be a Very Big Deal | Analysis

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Trailer: Who Is That Masked Man? (Video)