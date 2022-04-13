Amazon announced on Wednesday that its free streaming service IMDB TV is rebranding as Amazon Freevee, beginning April 27.

The ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service also plans to add more original series to its upcoming slate, which includes “Bosch: Legacy,” premiering May 6; comedy “Sprung” from “My Name is Earl” creator Greg Garcia; and “High School,” a scripted series adapted for television by Clea DuVall, produced by Plan B, and based on the best-selling memoir by Tegan and Sara.

The newly branded streaming service also announced that it ordered the workplace rom-com film “Love Accidentally,” starring Brenda Song, Aaron O’Connell and Denise Richards. Barry Barnholtz, Zelma Kiwi, and Jeffrey Schenck serve as executive producers.

“Over the past two years, we have seen tremendous growth for our AVOD service and are committed to bringing our audiences premium, free-to-consumer content,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing Originals, and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD service with content audiences crave.”

“Customers are increasingly shifting to streaming ad-supported premium content, and we have developed Freevee to deliver them highly sought content with half the commercials of traditional TV,” said Ashraf Alkarmi, director of Freevee. “Our new name clearly communicates who we are: An easy-to-navigate streaming service, available to users for free, whenever and wherever they choose to watch some of the greatest Original and licensed content available.”

Freevee launched in the U.K. in September and will continue its international expansion with a rollout in Germany later this year.

More originals will be announced at Amazon’s NewFronts presentation on May 2.