‘With Love’ Renewed for Season 2 by Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios announced on Thursday it has greenlit a second season of Gloria Calderón Kellett’s romantic, holiday-themed series “With Love,” which is part of her overall deal with Amazon.

The six-episode season will follow the Diaz family over the course of a year, with each episode taking place in the midst of a life-changing milestone or holiday celebration.

Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato star as siblings Lily and Jorge Jr. Diaz, who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The series costars Rome Flynn, Desmond Chiam, Vincent Rodriguez III, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie and Benito Martinez.

The five-episode first season, which premiered in December, took place over five different holidays: Christmas Eve (aka Nochebuena), New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, and Día de los Muertos.

“With Love” is created and executive produced by Gloria Calderón Kellett and produced by Kellett’s production company, GloNation and Amazon Studios.

Kellett’s previous series, “One Day at a Time,” starring Rita Moreno and Justina Machado, ran for three seasons on Netflix and one on Paramount-owned Pop.