Emmy Nominations by Network: HBO and HBO Max Lead the Industry With Combined 104 Nods

The combined might of HBO and HBO Max scored 140 Emmy nominations Tuesday to lead all networks as the 2022 honorees were announced this morning, edging out Netflix (104) for the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. This represented a jump up for HBO/Max from 130 Emmy nods last year and the 20th time that the HBO brand has received the most Emmy nominations of any network or platform in a single year.

“Succession” led the way for the cable network and streamer with 25 total nominations, followed by “The White Lotus” (20) and “Hacks” (17). Netflix’s second-place finish, which marked a drop from 129 nominations last year, was powered by 14 nominations for “Squid Game” and 13 nods apiece for “Ozark” and “Stranger Things.”

Hulu has been credited across the industry with a strong year of originals, which is reflected in the streamer’s jump from 25 Emmy nominations last year to 58 this year. “Only Murders in the Building” led the way with 17 nods while “Dopesick” scored 14 nominations. Hot on Hulu’s heels is Apple TV+, which garnered 52 nominations after scoring 35 last year. “Ted Lasso” tied with “The White Lotus” for the second-most nominations this year with 20 while “Severance” snatched 14 nominations.

CBS led all broadcasters with 29 nominations, beating out NBC (28), ABC (23) and Fox (6).

Largely thanks to “What We Do In The Shadows” (7 nominations) and “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (5), FX managed to climb from 16 nods last year to 23 this year. Among cable networks, this was followed by Showtime (17), which benefitted from breakout rookie drama “Yellowjackets” (7).

While The Walt Disney Company enjoyed a strong year across its many networks and streaming platforms, Disney+ actually fell from 71 nominations to 34 this year. “Moon Knight” garnered the most love today with eight total nominations. “The Marvelous Maisel” (12) helped Amazon Prime Video jump from 20 nods last year to 30 this year. This was followed by Paramount+ scoring 11 nominations in total.

Overall, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery earned 155 total nominations while Disney scored 141.

In recent years, Netflix and HBO have been locked in a heated battle for Emmys supremacy.

But HBO and HBO Max together held Netflix at bay last year at its 130 nominations led all networks. Netflix set the Emmys record for the most network nominations in a single year with 160 nods in 2020. In 2019, HBO earned the most overall Emmy nominations with 137, while Netflix claimed the crown in 2018 with 112. The back-and-forth has created a key rivalry in the TV industry for awards notoriety.

Here’s the list of major 2022 Emmy nominations by network:

HBO/HBO Max: 140

Netflix: 105

Hulu: 58

Apple TV+: 52

Disney+: 34

Amazon Prime Video: 30

CBS: 29

NBC: 28

ABC: 23

FX: 23

Showtime: 17

Paramount+: 11

AMC: 10

VH1: 9

Comedy Central: 7

CNN: 5

Fox: 6

Peacock: 3

Adult Swim: 2

PBS: 2

National Geographic: 2

TBS: 2

History Channel: 1

Freeform: 1

MTV: 1

CBC: 1

BET+: 1

TNT: 1

Magnolia Network: 1