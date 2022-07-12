In a category often lacking in diversity, this year’s Emmy nominations for Outstanding Directing saw near gender parity, with almost half of those recognized being women. Some of the notable nods include female-helmed episodes of “Only Murders in the Building,” “Hacks” and “Succession.”

Palestinian American actress-director Cherien Dabis directed the critically lauded episode “The Boy From 6B” for “Only Murders,” which was depicted entirely from the perspective of Theo (James Caverly), a deaf character. Creator-showrunner Lucia Aniello scored a nod for “Hacks” Episode 201. Meanwhile, Cathy Yan (who was also the filmmaker for “Birds of Prey”) garnered a nomination for “The Disruption,” a Season 3 episode in “Succession.”

Yan, who is a first-time nominee for her work on “Succession” (the first TV episode she’s directed), said in a statement to publications: “Thank you to the Academy. I had an absolute blast directing on my favorite show and am so honored to be nominated with this talented group. It’s a privilege to have worked with Jesse Armstrong, Mark Mylod and the incredible cast and crew of Succession. It was the highlight of my pandemic.”

Other noteworthy noms included ones for Lorene Scafaria for “Succession’s” deeply sad “Too Much Birthday” and Karyn Kusama for the bone-chilling “Yellowjackets” pilot, as well as Francesca Gregorini for an episode of “The Dropout” and Bridget Stokes for “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” Amy Poehler also received a nomination for Prime Video’s “Lucy and Desi.”

Additionally, this season also saw women receive almost 40% of the nominations in the scripted writing categories, with a third of this year’s nominees for Outstanding Writing in all writing categories being women.