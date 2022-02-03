Amazon to Increase Price of Prime Membership Ahead of Exclusive ‘Thursday Night Football’ Deal

For the first time in four years, Amazon is raising the price of its Prime membership. It will now be $139 for the year and $14.99 for those who want to pay monthly, up from $119 and $12.99.

Amazon, which announced its fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, attributed the price increase to “the continued expansion of Prime member benefits and the rise in wages and transportation costs.” Amazon also has its upcoming exclusive deal for the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” franchise, which begins this fall.

The price change will go into effect on Feb. 18, 2022, and for current Prime members, the new prices will apply after March 25, 2022, on the date of their next renewal.

Starting with the 2022 season, “TNF” will be exclusive to Amazon (with broadcast TV stations in the participating teams’ home markets airing those games as well). Amazon is paying more than $1 billion for the rights.

The now 11-year deal will still run through the 2032 season. The terms of the exclusive agreement announced last month remain the same, with Prime Video set to carry 15 “Thursday Night Football” games per year and one pre-season game per year through the 2032 season.

Additionally, Amazon has the upcoming “Lord of the Rings” series “The Rings of Power,” premiering in September.