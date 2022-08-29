Andy Garcia, Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James and Chloe Coleman are attached to join Emily Blunt and Chris Evans in the cast of “The Pain Hustlers,” director David Yates’ feature film for Netflix.

Production on “The Pain Hustlers” kicked off this month. The project is described as a “hilarious, dramatic and wild journey to the corrupt heart of the American dream” in the vein of Adam McKay’s “The Big Short.”

The film follows Blunt as a blue-collar woman who, upon losing her job struggling to raise her daughter, takes a position at a failing pharmaceutical start-up, only to get involved in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

Yates, best known for the final “Harry Potter” and all of the “Fantastic Beasts” films, is directing “The Pain Hustlers” from a script by Wells Tower (“Everything Ravaged, Everything Burned”). Yates is also producing via his Wychwood Media banner, as is Lawrence Grey via Grey Matter Productions.

Executive producers on the film are Lewis Taylor and Ben Everard, with Cyrus Mojibi, Patrick Wade, Lawrence Kao and Lloyd Everard serving as co-producers.

Netflix picked up “The Pain Hustlers” as a package for $50 million out of the Cannes market earlier this summer.

Garcia and O’Hara are represented by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Coleman is represented by A3 Artist Agency, Viewpoint and attorney Ryan LeVine.