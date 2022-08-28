The 5 Best New Netflix Shows to Watch in August

A fantasy about the legendary Morpheus, a drama about twins with a knack for switching places and a heartwarming tale of two best friends will hit Netflix in August.

As for reality TV lovers, Netflix has you covered with a renovation series hosted by “Orange Is the New Black’s” Danielle Brooks and the Orange County edition of “Selling Sunset.

As the summer heat rises, here are the five best new shows to watch on Netflix this month.

The Sandman

“The Sandman” (Netflix)

Available Aug. 5

The fantasy drama series “The Sandman” — based on the graphic novel by Neil Gaiman — centers on the legendary figure Morpheus, the King of Dreams, who must set sail to regain his power. As one of The Endless, Morpheus is immortal, but must follow several rules as he oversees the dreaming part of humanity. When Morpheus is trapped, he must escape his captivity and remedy the problems created in his absence when he eventually gets out. Tom Sturridge stars as Morpheus, alongside Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong and Patton Oswalt in the adaptation.

Instant Dream Home

“Instant Dream Home” (Netflix)

Available Aug. 10

Tony-nominated actor Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is The New Black”) makes this renovation series even more compelling. If you love watching home makeover shows but aren’t a fan of the long-awaited reveal, “Instant Dream Homes” is for you. This makeover series remodels homes in only 12 hours, leaving unsuspecting residents in shock when they see their home transformed before their eyes. Brooks makes a lively host as she cheers on the team to preserve during the speedy redesign.

Echoes

“Echoes” (Netflix)

Available Aug. 19

Think “The Parent Trap” but with a sinister twist. “Echoes” follows identical twins Gina and Leni, who have cleverly swapped places since childhood. Despite developing their own lives and relationships, they remain most involved with each other, sharing their secrets in a virtual diary they both have access to. However, when one sister goes missing, the one’s life unravels. Michelle Monaghan stars as both twins in this seven-episode thriller series.

Lost Ollie

“Lost Ollie” (Netflix)

Available Aug. 24

Netflix is tugging on our heartstrings with this tender tale about two best friends’ — a lost toy and a young boy — search to reunite with one another. When amusement park prize Zozo becomes jealous of Ollie, Billy’s favorite toy, Zozo kidnaps Ollie. Facing Zozo’s intimidating group, Ollie begins his quest to find his best friend. Starring Jonathan Groff, Jake Johnson and Gina Rodriguez, the miniseries lets our imagination run wild as we find out what stuffed animal really do when no one is around.

Selling The OC

“Selling the OC” (Netflix)

Available Aug. 24

Move over Sunset, the Oppenheim Group is coming to Orange County! “Selling The OC” introduces new luxury real estate, cast members and drama as the show moves down to Orange County. According to Jason and Brett Oppenheim, who appear on both shows, the new reality series features a younger cast, which enabled them to “give less F’s,” Brett told People. Based in their Newport Beach office, the show introduces 11 new real estate agents ready to stir the pot.