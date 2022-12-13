The fan casting of John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe became a reality earlier this year in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but despite the fact that a “Fantastic Four” reboot is in the works, it sounds like that’s the end of the road for Krasinski’s time as Reed Richards.

During the press day for “Jack Ryan” Season 3, TheWrap asked Krasinski if there were any discussions about continuing on in the role, and he said there weren’t but added that it was a joy to shoot the cameo in the first place.

“There aren’t any discussions at all, the only discussion I had was actually in the second-to-last week of ‘Jack Ryan,’” Krasinski said. “Kevin Feige called and said would you ever fly to L.A. and play in our sandbox for a day? I was honored to do it. I flew right from Budapest when we wrapped and went right to the ‘Doctor Strange’ set. I’m a big fan of all those characters and that world, so to get to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill.”

Krasinski played a version of Reed Richards from an alternate universe in the Sam Raimi-directed sequel, offering Marvel Studios the opportunity to recast the role in a future “Fantastic Four” film – especially considering Krasinski’s Richards was viciously murdered onscreen.

“It’s totally insane. To be in a room with all those people, and again to be a part of that narrative is crazy,” he added. “But yeah, being turned into spaghetti wasn’t my end goal in life as far as how it goes in the Marvel universe, but you know what it was fun nonetheless.”

“WandaVision” director Matt Shakman is onboard to direct Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” reboot, taking over for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” director Jon Watts who exited the project. Cast has not been announced as this one is a ways off – Marvel has dated the film for Feb. 14, 2025.

Krasinski, meanwhile, just wrapped his next directorial effort “Imaginary Friends” which stars Ryan Reynolds and Steve Carell and he appears in the third season of the Prime Video series “Jack Ryan,” which premieres on Dec. 21.