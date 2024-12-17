Nate Moore Leaving Marvel Studios to Transition Into Producing

Marvel Studios exec Nate Moore is leaving the studio and will transition into producing in the coming year, the company announced on Tuesday.

Moore will stay on at Marvel Studios through mid-March and the release of “Captain America: Brave New World,” which he is currently producing. He will also produce “Black Panther 3” for Marvel Studios.

“Nate is a fantastic executive and colleague as well as a wonderful friend to all of us here at Marvel Studios,” Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito said in a statement to TheWrap. “He has been a core member of our team since 2010, and his influence will continue to reverberate in our storytelling. Although we’ll miss him a great deal, we look forward to watching what he does next while also having the good fortune of working with him in a new way on our next ‘Black Panther’ movie.”

Moore added: “Nearly everything I know about producing I’ve learned from my time at Marvel Studios. I feel lucky to have worked with a group of people who love filmmaking and storytelling as much as my Marvel colleagues and the cast and crew of our films. But I couldn’t be more excited to apply my experience and passion for film towards theatrical movies in all genres, including returning to the world of Wakanda for ‘Black Panther 3.’”

He has been an executive in development and production at Marvel Studios since 2010, best known for shepherding and producing 2018’s “Black Panther” — which grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, picked up seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and went on to win three Academy Awards.

Moore also served as producer for Marvel Studios’ 2021 “Eternals” and 2022’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” He was executive producer for Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” on Disney+.

Prior to that, he worked on “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War.” He also helped develop the script for “Guardians of the Galaxy” in the Marvel Writers’ Program.

Before Marvel, Moore was one of the founding employees at Participant Media.