Marvel Studios’ output, which dramatically ramped up with the introduction of the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming service Disney+, is due to decrease dramatically. Bob Iger said on Tuesday’s Disney earnings call that there would be “about two TV series a year” and will decrease from four Marvel movies a year to “two to the maximum three.”

This is coming off of 2024, where “Deadpool and Wolverine” will be the only Marvel Studios theatrical release.

“I’ve been working hard with the studio to reduce output and focus more on quality,” Iger said, echoing comments he made previously about changing track from former CEO Bob Chapek’s push to make more content for Disney+.

“That’s particularly true with Marvel movies and television shows. Some of what is coming up is a vestige of basically a desire in the past to increase volume,” he continued. “We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two to the maximum three.”

“We’ve got a couple of good films in 2025 and then we’re heading to more ‘Avengers’ which we’re extremely excited about. So overall I feel great about the slate, it’s something that I’ve committed to spending more and more time on, the team is one that I have tremendous confidence in and the IP that we’re mining, including all the sequels that we’re doing, is second to none. I feel really good about what’s coming up.”

After “Deadpool and Wolverine,” Marvel Studios will release “Captain America: Brave New World” in February 2025 and “Thunderbolts” in May 2025, with “The Fantastic Four” coming in July 2025 and “Blade” in November 2025.

On the small screen, there are animated series like “Eyes of Wakanda” and “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,” both believed to be heading to Disney+ this year, alongside “Agatha,” a live-action spin-off of breakout series “WandaVision,” coming for Halloween this year. Additionally, “Daredevil: Born Again” and “Ironheart” live-action series are coming soon.