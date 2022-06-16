‘Wonder Man’ Series in the Works at Disney+ With Andrew Guest as Head Writer

A live-action “Wonder Man” series is in the works at Disney+ with Andrew Guest as the head writer and executive producer for the series, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton is also executive producing the series and might direct an episode.

In the Marvel comics, “Wonder Man” centers on Simon Williams, an actor and stuntman who was a founding member of the Los Angeles-based West Coast Avengers. Williams inherited his father’s industrial munitions plant and fell on hard times due to competition with Tony Stark’s Stark Industries. Baron Zemo and the Masters of Evil steps in and puts Williams through an experiment to give him superhuman powers. At Zemo’s behest, Williams befriended the Avengers, pretending to be their ally, and lured them into a trap. However, he repented at the last minute and saved the Avengers from the Masters, eventually joining their ranks.

“Wonder Man” falls under Cretton’s multiyear deal with Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. Cretton is also returning to write and direct a sequel to Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Guest was previously a consulting producer on another Marvel series “Hawkeye.” His writing credits include “30 Rock” and “Marry Me.”

Cretton is repped by WME and Goodman Genow. Guest is repped by UTA, Mosaic and McKuin Frankel.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

A rep for Marvel Studios had no comment.