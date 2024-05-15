Natasha Lyonne Joins Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Cast

Emmy nominee Natasha Lyonne has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ “Fantastic Four,” according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Details about Lyonne’s role is being kept under wraps. Production on the superhero film will commence this summer.

Marvel first revealed the core cast of the Fantastic Four back in February, after months of rumors and speculation. Pedro Pascal will star as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby is playing Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will become Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn will play Kirby’s brother, Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

Paul Walter Hauser recently joined the cast, along with John Malcovich. At the start of April, it was revealed that Julia Garner would also appear in the 2025 film, as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer character.

The Fantastic Four are, of course, known widely as Marvel’s “First Family.” They’re a group of superheroes who get their powers from radiation off a space storm. Mr. Fantastic has the ability to stretch and morph himself into all kinds of shapes and sizes, Sue Storm can turn invisible, Johnny Storm can wield fire and Ben Grimm turns into a humongous rock-man.

“Wandavision’s” Matt Shakman is directing “Fantastic Four” from a script by Eric Pearson, Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer, along with Peter Cameron who also wrote on the project.

Natasha Lyonne is best known for starring in “Russian Doll” and most rcently “Poker Face.” She is repped by CAA and Schreck Rose Dapello.

Deadline first reported the news.