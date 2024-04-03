Julia Garner Joins Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ as Silver Surfer

Julia Garner has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ “Fantastic Four” reboot, TheWrap learned Wednesday. Garner is said to play Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer character. Production begins this summer.

Garner joins a cast that already includes Pedro Pascal (as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (as Ben Grimm/The Thing) and Joseph Quinn (as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch).

The film follows a family of scientists who gain superpowers after being exposed to radiation on a mission in outer space. Matt Shakman, the director behind “WandaVision,” will be directing the project from a script that has seen writers Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer and Josh Friedman contribute. Eric Pearson is credited as screenwriter.

Garner was most recently announced to star in Leigh Whannell’s new take on “Wolf Man” for Blumhouse and Universal. She recently wrapped up her role as Ruth Langmore on Netflix’s “Ozark,” which garnered her an Emmy Award. The actress also appeared in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna,” about con artist Anna Delvey, and last year starred in Kitty Green’s gripping thriller “The Royal Hotel.”

Her first role was in “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” which also co-starred her “Wolf Man” colleague Christopher Abbott. Garner will next be seen in Paramount’s “Apartment 7A,” which serves as a fresh take on Roman Polanski’s classic “Rosemary’s Baby.”

“The Fantastic Four” hits theaters July 25, 2025.

Deadline originally reported this news.