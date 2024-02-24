Ebon Moss-Bachrach will star in 2025’s “Fantastic Four” as “The Thing” Ben Grimm, alongside Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Pedro Pascal — and he’s starting to get to know his costars. On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Friday night, the star of “The Bear” told the late-night host that while he has not met Vanessa Kirby just yet, Pascal did start a cast group text.

“Pedro started a group text a couple of days ago,” Moss-Bachrach explained. Kimmel asked if the group text as a “fun name,” to which Moss-Bachrach said, “It has… I have his number, so it says ‘Pedro Pascal’ and there’s two +44 numbers — I don’t know which one’s Vanessa and which one’s Joseph.”

That “+44” he mentions is the United Kingdom phone country code. Both Kirby and Quinn are British.

“But everybody’s said something, everyone put a little image or sticker, you know, a GIF or something out there,” Moss-Bachrach said, “so people are invested, I guess.”

“Well sure,” Kimmel agreed. “If you’re stickering and you’re putting up GIFs, you are definitely—” “No one’s being coy,” Moss-Bachrach interjected. “It’s nice, it’s nice.”

The actor also gave some more insight into the new “Fantastic Four” film, including noting that he’d read the script and that he agreed with fans that the promo art put out when the casting was announced does, indeed, look 1960s-inspired. But as any good actor with an NDA does, he dodged actually affirming fan speculation about when the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film may be set.

Moss-Bachrach noted that he found out he was cast last summer. He said that he knew as far back as August, though while discussing how his agent told him, he said it was before the SAG actors’ strike, which started in July.

At the beginning of the interview, the pair also discussed “The Bear,” the award-winning TV series costarring Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri. When asked by Kimmel about the new season, which is being filmed now, Moss-Bachrach quipped, “It’s just, yeah, the restaurant works, it’s peaceful.” As the audience began to laugh, he added, “It’s just kind of like 10 hours of just, like, a well-functioning restaurant.”

Watch the interview with Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the video above.