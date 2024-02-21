‘The Bear’ Showrunner Joanna Calo to Polish ‘Thunderbolts’ Script for Marvel Studios

“The Bear” showrunner Joanna Calo has been tapped to do a polish on the “Thunderbolts” script for Marvel Studios, according to an insider with knowledge of the project. The plot of the film involves a group of standout villains from different storylines getting tasked with government missions.

The film currently has Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent John Walker, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster. This cast was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo in 2022.

The ensemble film will begin shooting next month in Atlanta. Eric Pearson wrote the previous draft of the script and is currently doing a rewrite of “The Fantastic Four” for the studio.

Jake Schreier is set to direct “Thunderbolts.” Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will produce.

Like many other major studio projects, work on the Marvel antihero film was disrupted by the writers’ and actors’ strikes that created chaos across Hollywood. Originally, “Thunderbolts” had been slated for a July 2024 release.

However, as a result of the production troubles stemming from the strikes, the film has now been pushed back substantially to a planned premiere date of May 2, 2025.

Calo is best known as being the co-showrunner, executive producer, writer and director of FX’s “The Bear,” which just took home six Emmy awards, including best comedy series.

She is repped at UTA, Mosaic and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.