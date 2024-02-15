The trailer for Marvel’s new “X-Men ’97” animated series has arrived, along with a release date for the highly anticipated Marvel Studios production. The 10-episode season will begin streaming on Disney+ on March 20.

The show is a revival of the beloved “X-Men: The Animated Series” that ran from 1992 to 1997 on Fox, and picks up where things left off with much of the original voice cast intact.

The “X-Men ’97” voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura direct on the series, with episodes written by Beau DeMayo. The show is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo, and The Newton Brothers handle the music.

You can watch the full trailer for the series in the video above, and you can stream all episodes of the original animated series on Disney+ right now.