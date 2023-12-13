‘Black Panther’ Animated Series in the Works at Marvel Studios

A “Black Panther” animated series is in the works at Marvel Studios, TheWrap has learned.

The series, titled “Eyes of Wakanda,” spins off the 2018 movie by centering its focus on Wakandans as they reunite vibranium that has made its way across the globe to its homeland.

The official logline is as follows: “Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous vibranium artifacts. This is their story.”

Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum announced the new series at a Monday evening event promoting “What If…?” Season 2, which was the studio’s first animated series. Variety, who first reported the news, wrote that “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler is attached to the upcoming series. No other details about the animated project are known at this time.

After the freshman season of “What If…?” premiered in August, 2021, Marvel Studios has added several animated series to its slate, including “X-Men ’97,” which is set to launch in 2024, “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,” which shifted from its previous titled “Spider-Man: Freshman Year,” as well as “Marvel Zombies.”

Series orders for “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” and “Marvel Zombies” were first announced in November, 2021, with Jeff Trammel helming the Peter Parker-centric show as executive producer and head writer and “What If…?” director Bryan Andrews directing “Marvel Zombies.”

“Eyes of Wakanda” will expand the existing “Black Panther” franchise, after 2022 release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” followed up on the original movie. A third installment of the “Black Panther” films has yet to be officially announced.

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger has recently expressed his hesitation to saturate Disney content with sequels, and admitted the entertainment giant has “made too many” sequels.

“I think I don’t want to apologize for making sequels,” Iger said during a Q&A at the New York Times’ DealBook conference in late November. “Some of them have done extraordinarily well. And they’ve been good films too. I think there has to be a reason to make it, beyond commerce. You have to have a good story. And we have made too many. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to continue to make them.”