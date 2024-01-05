Julia Garner Joins Christopher Abbott in Blumhouse and Universal’s ‘Wolf Man’

Julia Garner will star in director Leigh Whannell’s “Wolf Man,” alongside Christopher Abbott in the Blumhouse and Universal Pictures update of the classic monster tale. Her character is described as “a mother whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator.”

“Wolf Man” was co-written by Whannell & Corbett Tuck and Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo. Jason Blum is producing. Ryan Gosling (who was originally set to star in the film, then directed by his “Place Beyond the Pines” collaborator Derek Cianfrance), Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner and Whannell are executive producers. “Wolf Man” is a Blumhouse and Motel Movies production.

Whannell previously wrote and directed “The Invisible Man” for Universal and Blumhouse, which starred Elisabeth Moss in a tour de force performance as a woman stalked by an unseen entity. In “Wolf Man” Garner will undoubtedly be able to see her aggressor, since it will have a lot of fur and very big fangs. (“The Wolf Man” was last remade in 2010 by Joe Johnston with Benicio del Toro as the title character and the original’s period setting intact.)

Garner, of course, recently wrapped up her role as Ruth Langmore on Netflix’s “Ozark,” which garnered her an Emmy Award. She also appeared in Netflix’s “Inventing Anna,” about con artist Anna Delvey, and last year starred in Kitty Green’s gripping thriller “The Royal Hotel.” Her first role was in “Martha Marcy May Marlene” which also co-starred her “Wolf Man” colleague Christopher Abbott. She will next be seen in Paramount’s “Apartment 7A,” which serves as a fresh take on Roman Polanski’s classic “Rosemary’s Baby.” When you need somebody for your horror remake, you know who to call.

“Wolf Man” is set to be released on Friday, October 25, 2024.