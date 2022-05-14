No production outfit has defined modern horror quite the same way Blumhouse has.
The unit, led by producer Jason Blum, has been responsible for franchises like “Insidious,” “Sinister” and “Paranormal Activity,” while resurrecting moribund series like “Halloween” and “The Craft” and cementing found footage movies as one of the most versatile and popular formats for contemporary horror movies. (There was a Halloween Horror Nights house at Universal Studios just based on the company’s scary logo for crying out loud.)
Blumhouse is unique, too, in the sense that there’s also no horror outfit who produces as many horror movies as Blumhouse. Through their output deal with various streamers and studios, it feels like there’s always a new Blumhouse horror movie opening. That’s certainly the case this weekend, when “Firestarter” makes its way to theaters while also streaming on Peacock. A remake of the 1984 film (itself based on the Stephen King novel of the same), the new film stars Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong, as a dad and his daughter (who has pyrokinetic powers).
It got us thinking about the very best Blumhouse horror movies, the one we’d reach for again and again at the video store if video stores still existed and physical media was still as big a part of our lives. These are the cream of the blood-splattered crop. And we love them dearly.