Jason Blum’s Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster Have ‘Officially Joined Forces’

Last summer, Jason Blum said the merger between his own Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster was “dangerously close.” Now, that deal has officially closed. And, according to Blum on X (formerly Twitter), “the preeminent homes for horror are noew under one roof.” The pair’s latest collaboration, “Night Swim,” opens later this week.

News of the intended merger of Blumhouse and Atomic Monster first emerged in late 2022, shortly before their film “M3GAN” was released in early 2023. Last year also saw the release of “Insidious: The Red Door,” from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster.

When TheWrap spoke to Blum over the summer, he said that the two production companies would maintain their brand identities – Blumhouse and Atomic Monster will live on – but that they would share resources and infrastructure.

Blumhouse, of course, is home to franchises like “Paranormal Activity,” “Happy Death Day” and “The Purge,” along with recent franchise plays like David Gordon Green’s “Halloween” trilogy and his recent “The Exorcist: Believer.” And Atomic Monster is home to “The Conjuring” franchise, including spin-offs like “The Nun” and “Annabelle,” along with one-off films like Wan’s own “Malignant” and the new home for videogame adaptation “Mortal Kombat.” Blumhouse recently released the blockbuster “Five Nights at Freddy’s” movie (based on the popular videogame series) and Wan just released his superhero sequel “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” which served as the final film in the DC Extended Universe.

Combined, they will be home to almost every major horror franchise of the last couple of decades, including the “Insidious” movies, with standalone hits like “Freaky” and “Get Out.”