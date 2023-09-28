Blumhouse founder and “Exorcist: Believer” producer Jason Blum said the one thing that scared him was going up against Taylor Swift at the box office, as the two were set to release films in the middle of October, which prompted the executive to take a different course of action.

She’s got her mighty fanbase in the Swifties, and her gracing the Chiefs locker room is enough to cause a weeks-long stir. It’s no wonder Blum was anxious about having her as a competitor with her upcoming concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.”

To avoid causing any friction for “Exorcist: Believe,” Blum broke down why he moved the release date for the horror film from Oct. 13 to Oct. 6 after he learned that Swift would be dropping her movie that same day.

“We had this amazing Friday the 13th in October, which is the single best day to release a scary movie,” Blum told Entertainment Weekly during an interview. “Obviously, we moved off that and we bowed our head to Taylor Swift. It was too risky to see if ‘Exorswift’ was going to take or not. The one thing that scares me to death is Taylor Swift!”

After Swift announced the date of her film’s premiere on Aug. 31, Blum took to social media and posted a tweet saying, “#Exorswift.” Keeping up with the laughs, later on in the same he posted another tweet that shared “Exorcist: The Believer’s” new date.

“Look what you made me do,” Blum wrote. “The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23.”

Look what you made me do.



The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23#TaylorWins — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) August 31, 2023

With “The Exorcist: Believer,” Blumhouse Productions is hoping to continue the success of several recent hit horror films from the studio, including “M3gan,” “The Black Phone,” “Insidious” and more. “The Exorcist: Believer” was directed by David Gordon Green and stars Lidya Jewett, Olivia Marcum, Leslie Odom Jr., Ellen Burnstyn and Jennifer Nettles.