‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Locks LA Premiere Event 2 Days Before Hitting AMC Theatres

The theater chain announces the planned event days after expanding the concert movie’s global release

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” just keeps getting bigger.

Just days after announcing that the hotly anticipated concert movie is expanding for a global release in more than 100 countries around the world, AMC Theatres revealed Thursday that “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is getting a special premiere event in Los Angeles on Oct. 11 — two days before it’s due to hit other theaters 6 p.m. local time.

Additional details on the screening event were kept under wraps at press time.

Come Oct. 13, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” will screen at every AMC location in the U.S. and every Odeon Cinemas location throughout Europe. Additionally, AMC and its sub-distribution partners are taking steps to reach agreements with thousands of additional cinema operators throughout the world.

The film is already scheduled to play in more than 4,000 movie theaters in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and ticket presales have already exceeded $65 million. The film’s global expansion added over 3,500 locations.

When tickets first went on sale, they shattered AMC’s record for single-day sales in the U.S., with more than $26 million in ticket sales revenue in one day. Interested parties can still purchase tickets here.

“The Eras Tour” is expected to bring a jolt to the box office in October after a sluggish September, to the point that the film scared “The Exorcist: Believer” off of its original Oct. 13 release date.

Swift produced the film herself and after discussions with various film studios, decided to strike a deal with AMC Theatres directly to distribute it to theaters.

Adam Chitwood contributed to this article.

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

