Fall Box Office Preview: Taylor Swift May Be the Biggest Hit of the Season

While the strike puts much of the release slate into question, autumn could be saved not by a studio but by a pop star

A summer full of hope for theaters is giving way to a fall filled with uncertainty. Anxious studios, paralyzed by striking actors and writers demanding better labor contracts, are pushing several films like “Dune: Part Two” and “Kraven the Hunter” to 2024, and there’s a good chance that more release delays will come if the strike continues.

How ironic then, that cinemas might get a bailout not from a studio, but from the Antihero.

Last week, Taylor Swift set the film industry on its ear when AMC Entertainment announced that it would directly distribute a concert film recorded during the pop star’s wildly successful Eras Tour with a full theatrical window starting Oct.

