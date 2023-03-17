American Cinematheque Adds Jason Blum, Nicole Brown, Charles D. King and Scott Stuber to Board of Directors

The American Cinematheque is bringing on Jason Blum, Nicole Brown, Charles D. King, and Scott Stuber as the newest members of its board of directors.

“Each brings a unique perspective and appreciation of film culture and exhibition as the AC continues to expand its programming and community engagement,” stated American Cinematheque Chairman Rick Nicita.

Blum founded Blumhouse, a multimedia film and TV company regarded as the driving force in horror that recently entered the video game business. He’s on the Board of The Public Theater, Sundance Institute, Vassar College, and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Brown is the president of TriStar Pictures where she oversees all film development and production for the specialty label at Sony Pictures. In 2022 she was honored with the Entertainment Trailblazer Award by The Blackhouse Foundation. Brown serves on the board of Women in Film and is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

King is the Founder and CEO of MACRO, a multi-platform media company representing the voice and perspectives of people of color. MACRO’s projects have earned fifteen Academy Award nominations and three wins, as well as numerous other nominations including “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Mudbound” and “Fences.”

Prior to launching MACRO, King was a Partner/Agent in the Motion Picture Department at William Morris Endeavor. He was the first African-American partner in the company’s 100-plus-year history and the first African-American partner at any major talent agency.

Stuber, Chairman of Netflix Films, oversees the development, production and acquisition of the Netflix film slate. Recent films include: “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” “The Gray Man,” “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “Pinnochio.”

Stuber is on the board of the National Film Preservation Foundation, the British Film Institute, and is active with a variety of organizations, including Charlotte + Gwyneth Gray Foundation, Baby2Baby and Chrysalis.

Netflix recently purchased the Egyptian Theater. His admittance onto the board puts him alongside current Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav means the Board of Directors now has two of the biggest entertainment business titans in town.

Blum, Brown, King, and Stuber will join Stephanie Allain, Mark Badagliacca, Peter Bart, Esther Chang, Sandy Climan, Peter Dekom, Louis Kempinsky, Mary Anne Keshen, Ken Kleinberg, Sue Kroll, Franklin Leonard, Michael Mann, Mike Medavoy, Darren Moll, Eric Nebot, Rick Nicita, Mark Ordesky, James G. Robinson, Stan Rosenfield, Paul Shurgot, Bud Swartz, Paula Wagner, and Zaslav.