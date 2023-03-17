Lance Reddick, Star of ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Wire,’ Dies at 60

Lance Reddick, a veteran character actor best known for key supporting roles in films like “John Wick” and “One Night in Miami” and TV series like “Fringe” and “The Wire,” has died at the age of 60.

The actor was found in his home in Studio City Friday morning at around 9:30 a.m., according to media reports. The cause of death has, at this time, not been revealed, though it is alleged to be natural. His rep at Portrait PR confirmed the news.

The actor was currently promoting his fourth appearance as Charon, the loyal and beloved concierge at the Continental in “John Wick: Chapter 4” following the first “John Wick” in 2014 and the second and third installments in 2017 and 2019. That was just one high-profile property on which he put his unique stamp, offering a mix of subtle menace and above-it-all bemusement to all five seasons of “Fringe” and the later seasons of “Lost.”

Born June 7, 1962, in Baltimore, Maryland, Reddick studied music as a high schooler and eventually received a Bachelor of Music degree from the University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music. He moved to Boston in the 1980s and attended the Yale School of Drama, receiving a Masters of Fine Arts degree in 1994.

He is likely best known for his regular role as Cedrick Daniels who rose through the ranks of the Baltimore Police Department through all five seasons of David Simon’s “The Wire.” That modern classic ran on HBO from 2002 to 2008. Amid that show’s acclaimed run, he would release a debut musical album “Contemplations & Remembrances” in 2007.

He also appeared in such films as “White House Down,” “Won’t Back Down,” “Jonah Hex,” “The Domestics” and “Monster Party.” He would play Albert Wesker in Netflix’s “Resident Evil” show, which was canceled after a single season. Along with voicing Ra’s Al Ghul in the animated “Beware the Batman” show, he’s perhaps the only actor to feature in both Roland Emmerich’s “Godzilla” in 1998 and the 2021 MonsterVerse epic “Godzilla Vs. Kong” in 2021.

His final two film appearances will be in “White Men Can’t Jump” and “Ballerina,” a “John Wick” franchise spinoff starring Ana De Armas in which he will again play Charon. He will also voice Zues in Disney+’s upcoming “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” show.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. Donations in his memory can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown.

TMZ first reported the news.

Great guy. A privilege and a pleasure to write for him. Devastating loss. I don't know what else to say. I'm heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/ZC4Y4VIkXL — Zack Stentz (@MuseZack) March 17, 2023 Twitter