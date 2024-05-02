Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Adds Paul Walter Hauser in Mystery Role

Marvel’s “Fantastic Four” film is adding more to its cast, bringing on Paul Walter Hauser, TheWrap has learned.

It’s unclear who Hauser will be playing, as both the character and the plot of the movie itself are being kept tightly under wraps.

The Emmy-winning actor is best known for roles in films like “I, Tonya” and “Cruella,” as well as the TV shows “Black Bird” and “The Afterparty,” among many others. Next up, he’ll lend his voice to Embarrassment, a new emotion in Riley’s head in Disney’s “Inside Out 2.”

Marvel first revealed the core cast of the Fantastic Four back in February, after months of rumors and speculation. Pedro Pascal will star as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby is playing Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will become Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn will play Kirby’s brother, Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

The Fantastic Four are, of course, known widely as Marvel’s “First Family.” They’re a group of superheroes who get their powers from radiation off a space storm. Mr. Fantastic has the ability to stretch and morph himself into all kinds of shapes and sizes, Sue Storm can turn invisible, Johnny Storm can wield fire and Ben Grimm turns into a humongous rock-man.

At the start of April, it was revealed that Julia Garner would also appear in the 2025 film, as Shalla-Bal, a version of the Silver Surfer character.

On the same day the cast was announced, it was revealed that Disney’s “The Fantastic Four” would be taking over the “Thunderbolts” release date of July 25, 2025. “Thunderbolts,” in turn, took over the original “Fantastic Four” date of May 2, 2025.

Matt Shakman, who directed all of “WandaVision” for Marvel, will return direct “The Fantastic Four.”

Deadline was first to report the news of Hauser’s addition to the cast.