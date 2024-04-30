Chris Hemsworth has opened up about one of his biggest career regrets — “Thor: Love and Thunder.” But his frustration with the Taika Waititi movie may be what you expect.

“I got caught up in the improv and the wackiness, and I became a parody of myself,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair in a recent profile. “I didn’t stick the landing.”

Karen Valby’s piece also notes that the actor believes he owes the audience “another ‘Thor’ after what felt like a whiff with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’”

Hemsworth revealed that he grew frustrated with playing the god of thunder in his first Marvel movies.

“Sometimes I felt like a security guard for the team,” Hemsworth said. “It was always about, ‘You’ve got the wig on. You’ve got the muscles. You’ve got the costume. Where’s the lighting?’ Yeah, I’m part of this big thing, but I’m probably pretty replaceable.”

Though Hemsworth’s co-star Robert Downey Jr. disagrees with that assessment, it wasn’t until “Thor: Ragnarock” that Hemsworth’s own passion for playing Thor shifted. Rather than casting him as a brooding god, Waititi’s wild take on the character allowed Hemsworth to embrace his comedic chops, and it paid off.

“Thor: Ragnarock” secured the highest reviews of any “Thor” movie. It currently has a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the 77% for “Thor,” the 67% for “Thor: The Dark World” and the 63% for “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

Released in 2022, “Thor: Love and Thunder” focuses on Dr. Jane Foster’s (Natalie Portman) cancer diagnosis and her embrace of Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, which turns her into the Mighty Thor. But as Thor and Jane have to cope with her possible death, they also have to battle against Gorr the god killer. The movie was criticized for its tonal inconsistencies, earning $760.9 million worldwide against a budget of an estimated $250 million.