Chris Hemsworth said he would pick up Thor’s hammer as long as the Avenger’s return didn’t just repeat something he has already done.

Hemsworth’s Asgardian thunder god has already set the record for most solo films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the credits at the end of 2022’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” hinted that Thor will return.

“I’ve loved being able to reinvent that character a few times. I don’t have the answer yet, but I would love to try and [figure out] how we can do that again and keep it a little unpredictable,” he told EW. “I don’t want to continue to do it until people are so exhausted that they roll their eyes when they see me come on the screen as that character. If an audience wants to see it, and if there’s something that we believe is exciting and fun, then great.”

The “Extraction 2” actor also claimed he doesn’t officially know what the plans are for the next phase, but a postcredits scene from “Love and Thunder” did introduce a pretty big character with a cameo from a rising comedy star — Brett Goldstein as Hercules, called to avenge his father Zeus (Russell Crowe).

“I’ve got to be careful how I word that because I have no idea what’s happening in the next phase,” Hemsworth said. “There’s always conversations, like with ‘Extraction’. Before anything is official, people are throwing around ideas. But officially, I don’t know.”

Up next on Marvel’s slate is “Secret Invasion,” which premieres June 21. “The Marvels” starring Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris and Iman Vellani marks the next feature film to hit theaters Nov. 10, following “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” which wrapped up the space crew’s adventures — except for the legendary Star-Lord — May 5.