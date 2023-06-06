Chris Hemsworth agrees with criticisms of “Thor: Love and Thunder” being too out there.

“I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly,” he told GQ.

In a profile for the magazine, the actor addressed the common opinion of his latest Marvel installment, noting that even his kids’ friends critiqued the film.

“It’s a bunch of 8-year-olds critiquing my film,” Hemsworth said. “‘We thought this one had too much humour. The action was cool, but the VFX weren’t as good.’”

Thor became the MCU character with the most individual installments when “Love and Thunder” landed in theaters July 2022.

“I cringe and laugh equally at it. It’s always hard being in the centre of it and having any real perspective,” Hemsworth said. “I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

Thor was teased to return at the end of “Love and Thunder,” though Hemsworth specified that it must be a unique story for him to return. The actor revealed that he is at an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease in Nov. 2022 after making the discovery through genetic testing he received for “Limitless” on Disney+.

He later filmed the “Memory” episode of the National Geographic show, which focuses on the effects of time and aging, including his diagnosis, explaining that he belongs to the 2-3% of humans that carries two copies of the gene APOE4. That gene has been associated with a greater risk for developing the disease.

“I thought, ‘No, look, if this is a motivator for people to take better care of themselves and also understand that there are steps you can take—then fantastic,’” Hemsworth explained. “My concern was I just didn’t want to manipulate it and overdramatize it, and make it into some sort of hokey grab at empathy or whatever for entertainment.”