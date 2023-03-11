We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Oscar Winners Who Have Appeared in the MCU (Photos)

From Natalie Portman to Michael Douglas, Marvel’s roster of acting talent has a growing mantle of awards

| March 11, 2023 @ 10:26 AM

Getty Images

From left to right: Daniel Kaluuya, Taika Waititi and Lupita Nyong'o with their Oscars
Marvel Studios

Who says superheroes can't be Oscar winners? Marvel has pulled quite a few Academy Award-winning actors, actresses and directors into its cinematic universe. Angela Bassett herself has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role of Queen Romanda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Michelle Yeoh, who has appeared in both "Guardians of the Galaxy" as Aleta Ogord and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rigns" as Ying Nan, has been nominated for Best Actress for her other multiversal role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Phastos in "Eternals" has been nominated for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting role for his work in "Causeway" opposite Jennifer Lawrence. Another Eternal, Barry Keoghan who plays Druig, is also competing in that category.

 

Michael Douglas, who most recently appeared in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" as Dr. Hank Pym, won not one, but two Oscars. Cate Blanchett has also won two Oscars, and she's up for Best Actress for her role in "Tár." Another two time Oscar-winner set to make a big appearance in the MCU is Mahershala Ali.

 

"Thor: Ragnarök" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" director and actor Taika Waititi won an Oscar for adapting the screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit." "Belfast" director and Oscar-winner Kenneth Branagh directed "Thor."

 

Below, we run down every Oscar winner who has appeard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far -- and it's a growing list!

Jeff Bridges accepts the Cecil B. Demille Award onstage during the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Getty Images

Jeff Bridges (Obidiah Stane)

Bridges appeared in “Iron Man” as Obidah Stane. He won the Oscar for Best Actor in “Crazy Heart” (2010).

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Harper's Bazaar Exhibition as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 At Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on February 26, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts)

 

Paltrow plays Pepper Potts in the “Iron Man” films. She also appears in “Avengers,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.” She won the Oscar for Best Actress for “Shakespeare in Love” (1999).

William Hurt attends the premiere of Science Channel's The Challenger Disaster at the TimesCenter on November 14, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Science Channel)
Getty Images

William Hurt (Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross)

 

William Hurt portrays Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in “The Incredible Hulk,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” and “Black Widow.” He won Best Actor for “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

Sam Rockwell poses in the press room with the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseriesin during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner)
Getty Images

Sam Rockwell (Justin Hammer)

 

Sam Rockwell plays Justin Hammer in “Iron Man 2.” He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2018).

Natalie Portman attends the Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Natalie Portman (Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor)

 

Natalie Portman, who has appeared in all four “Thor” installments as Jane Foster and later The Mighty Thor alongside Chris Hemsworth, won the Best Actress Oscar for “Black Swan” (2011).

Sir Anthony Hopkins attends the LEAP Foundation on July 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Anthony Hopkins (Odin)

 

Anthony Hopkins, who portrays Odin in “Thor: The Dark World” and “Thor: Love and Thunde,” has won Oscars for Best Actor in “Silence of the Lambs” (1991) and “The Father” (2020), beating the late MCU alum Chadwick Boseman, who was posthumously nominated for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2020) in the 2021 ceremony.

Tommy Lee Jones attends "The Homesman" photocall during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 18, 2014 in Cannes, France.
Getty Images

Tommy Lee Jones (Chester Phillips)

 

Tommy Lee Jones portrays Chester Phillips in “Captain America: The First Avenger,” and he has an Oscar win in the Best Supporting Actor category for “The Fugitive” (1994).

Ben Kingsley attends the premiere of Focus Features' "The Boxtrolls" - Red Carpet at Universal CityWalk on September 21, 2014 in Universal City, California.
Getty Images

Ben Kingsley (Trevor Slatterly)

 

Ben Kingsley plays Trevor Slattery, who appears in “Iron Man 3” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Sir Ben won the Best Actor Oscar for portraying Gandhi in the film about the famous historical figure.

Robert Redford attends "The Company You Keep" Premiere at the 69th Venice Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema on September 6, 2012 in Venice, Italy.
Getty Images

Robert Redford (Alexander Pierce)

 

Robert Redford, who won Best Actor for “Ordinary People” (1980) and an Honorary Oscar in 2002, plays Alexander Pierce in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Avengers: Endgame."

ctor Benicio del Toro attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Benicio del Toro (Taneleer Tivan/The Collector)

 

Benicio del Toro plays Taneleer Tivan and The Collector in “THor: The Dark World,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “What If…?” He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in “Traffic” (2001).

Michael Douglas attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Michael Douglas (Hank Pym)

 

Douglas, who plays Dr. Hank Pym in the “Ant-Man” films as well as “Avengers: Endgame,” has won two Oscars — one for Best Picture for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1976) which he shares with Saul Zaentz and one for “Wall Street” (1985).

Marisa Tomei attends Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles Premiere on December 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Marisa Tomei (Aunt May)

 

Marisa Tomei, who won Best Supporting Actress for “My Cousin Vinny,” plays Aunt May in the Tom Holland Spider-Man films — ”Homecoming,” “Far From Home” and “No Way Home.” She also shows up in “Captain America: Civil War and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Tilda Swinton attends "The Souvenir Part 2" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 08, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Tilda Swinton (The Ancient One)

 

Tilda Swinton, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “Michael Clayton” (2007), played “The Ancient One” in “Doctor Strange,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “What If…?”

Jennifer Connelly attends a special screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on May 23, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Getty Images

Jennifer Connelly (Voice of Karen)

 

Jennifer Connnelly, who won Best Supporting Actress for “A Beautiful Mind” (2001), voices Karen in Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” suit, aka Suit Lady in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Cate Blanchett attends the 47th Chaplin Award Gala honoring Cate Blanchett at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Cate Blanchett (Hela)

 

Cate Blanchett has two Oscars under her belt for Best Supporting Actres in “The Aviator” (2007) and Best Actress in “Blue Jasmine” (2014). She is nominated for Best Actress for “Tár” this year. She played Hela in "Thor: Ragnarok."

Matt Damon attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Getty Images

Matt Damon (Loki Actor)

 

Matt Damon won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for “Good Will Hunting” (1998) plays the actor version of Loki in “Thor Ragnarök” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.

aika Waititi attends the premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under at Sydney Opera House on April 30, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Caroline McCredie/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Taika Waititi (Korg/Director)

 

Taika Waititi, who both voiced Korg in and directed “Thor: Ragnarök” and “Thor: Love and Thunder” won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for “Jojo Rabbit” (2019).

Actor Forest Whitaker attends the"Black Nativity" premiere at The Apollo Theater on November 18, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Forest Whitaker (Zuri)

 

Forest Whitaker won Best Actor for “The Last King of Scotland” (2007). He plays Zuri in “Black Panther.”

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.
Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia)

 

Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia in both “Black Panthr” films. She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in “Twelve Years A Slave” (2013).

Daniel Kaluuya arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, Pool)
Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya (W’Kabi)

 

Daniel Kaluuya played W’Kabi in “Black Panther,” but he did not return for “Wakanda Forever.” She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actror in “Judas and the Black Messiah” (2019).

Kenneth Branagh poses for a picture after receiving the Stockholm Achievement Award 2021 during the final evening of the Stockholm Filmfestival at Cinema Skandia on November 20, 2021 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
Getty Images

 Kenneth Branagh (Director/Asgardian Distress Caller)

 

Kenneth Branagh, who has an uncredited voice in “Avengers: Infinity War,” also directed “Thor.” He won the Oscar for Best Screenplay in 2022 for “Belfast.”

Brie Larson attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers)

 

Brie Larson plays Carol Danvers in “Captain Marvel.” She won the Oscar for Best Actress for Room (2016).

Rachel Weisz attends the "Disobedience" premiere during the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 10, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.
Getty Images

Rachel Weisz (Melina Vostokoff)

 

Rachel Weisz won her Oscar in 2006 for Best Supporting Actress in “The Constant Gardener” (2006). She was also nominated for her role in “The Favourite” (2019). She plays Natasha and Yelena’s “mom” in “Black Widow” (2021).

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Angelina Jolie attends the European premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Angelina Jolie (Thena)

 

Angelina Jolie plays Thena in “Eternals” (2021), and she won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for “Girl, Interrupted” (2000).

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Jamie Foxx attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Jamie Foxx (Max Dillon/Electro)

 

Jamie Foxx, who won the Best Actor Oscar for “Ray” (2015), appears as Electro in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021).

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: F. Murray Abraham attends the Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" at Goya Studios on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Getty Images

F Murray Abraham (Voice of Khonshu)

 

“White Lotus” alum F. Murray Abraham won the Oscar for Best Actor for “Amadeus” (1985). He voices Khonshu in the tv series “Moon Knight.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Mahershala Ali speaks onstage during the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) 610265
Getty Images

Mahershala Ali (Blade Voice)

 

Mahershala Ali sas won two Oscars — Best Supporting Actor for “Moonlight” (2017) and “Green Book (2019). He voices Blade in the post-credit scene of “Eternals. He has also appeared in Luke Cage.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Christian Bale attends the Premiere Of FOX's "Ford V Ferrari" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher)

 

Christian Bale plays villain Gorr the God Butcher in the fourth Thor installment “Thor: Love and Thunder.” He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for “The Fighter” (2011).

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 22: Russell Crowe arrives ahead of The Mummy Australian Premiere at State Theatre on May 22, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Russell Crow (Zeus)

 

Russell Crowe won his Oscar for Best Actor for “Gladiator” (2001). He plays Zeus in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”