Who says superheroes can't be Oscar winners? Marvel has pulled quite a few Academy Award-winning actors, actresses and directors into its cinematic universe. Angela Bassett herself has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role of Queen Romanda in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." Michelle Yeoh, who has appeared in both "Guardians of the Galaxy" as Aleta Ogord and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rigns" as Ying Nan, has been nominated for Best Actress for her other multiversal role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Phastos in "Eternals" has been nominated for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting role for his work in "Causeway" opposite Jennifer Lawrence. Another Eternal, Barry Keoghan who plays Druig, is also competing in that category.
Michael Douglas, who most recently appeared in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" as Dr. Hank Pym, won not one, but two Oscars. Cate Blanchett has also won two Oscars, and she's up for Best Actress for her role in "Tár." Another two time Oscar-winner set to make a big appearance in the MCU is Mahershala Ali.
"Thor: Ragnarök" and "Thor: Love and Thunder" director and actor Taika Waititi won an Oscar for adapting the screenplay for "Jojo Rabbit." "Belfast" director and Oscar-winner Kenneth Branagh directed "Thor."
Below, we run down every Oscar winner who has appeard in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far -- and it's a growing list!