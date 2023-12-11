Artists Equity — the artist-led studio founded by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Gerry Cardinale/RedBird Capital Partners — has formed a strategic partnership with Chris Hemsworth and Wild State, the burgeoning production company founded by Hemsworth and longtime producing partner Ben Grayson.

The partnership will foster collaboration between Artists Equity and Wild State on scripted film and television projects. The deal will revolve around Artists Equity’s creator-friendly model and partnership approach.

“We are excited to formally announce our deal with Chris, Ben, and his team at WildState,” said Artists Equity’s cofounder and CEO Ben Affleck. “This strategic partnership embodies the core foundation upon which Artists Equity was built – creator empowerment and ownership. We look forward to collaborating with Wild State as we expand our reach in storytelling.”

Since launching in September 2022, Wild State has produced scripted and unscripted content like “Extraction 2, “the Netflix chart-topper written by Joe Russo and produced by the Russo brothers’ AGBO, with a third installment recently announced, and “Limitless,” the Disney+ documentary series exploring longevity created by Darren Aronofsky. Previous collaborations between Hemsworth and Grayson include the first “Extraction” film and Disney+ documentary “Shark Beach” with Chris Hemsworth.

“As long-time fans of Affleck and Damon, the idea that we could join forces with them on select projects is something special. What they and the team at Artists Equity have already accomplished via their knowledge, talent, and unique approach to filmmaking is staggering and are perfect partners for what we are building at Wild State” said Hemsworth and Grayson.

Artists Equity is an independently capitalized, artist-led studio that partners with filmmakers to empower their creative vision and broaden access to profit participation. The studio was launched in November 2022 by Chief Executive Officer Ben Affleck and Chief Content Officer Matt Damon.