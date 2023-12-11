Tom Pelphrey has been cast in HBO’s “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby’s untitled FBI task force series.

Pelphrey will portray Robbie, a sanitation worker and dreamer who has been knocked around by life, but has always gotten back up again.

The show’s logline reads, “Set in the working class suburbs outside of Philadelphia, an FBI agent heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of drug-house robberies led by an unsuspecting family man. Based on an original idea by the creator of ‘Mare of Easttown,’ Brad Ingelsby.”

Pelphrey will join previously announced cast member Mark Ruffalo (HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True,” “Spotlight,” “Poor Things,” “All the Light We Cannot See”). Ruffalo will portray Tom.

Executive producers include Brad Ingelsby who is also writing, Jeremiah Zagar and Salli Richardson Whitfield who will both also direct, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Lee and Mark Roybal for Wiip and David Crockett. Co-executive producers include Nicole Jordan-Webber and Public Record’s Jeremy Yaches.

Pelphrey is currently in production on the second season of “Outer Range” in New Mexico alongside additional core cast members Josh Brolin, Imogen Poots, Lili Taylor and Lewis Pullman.

The classically trained stage actor will lead the upcoming “A Man in Full” Netflix limited series adapted from the Tom Wolfe novel of the same name from Regina King and David E. Kelly.

He recently starred in “Love and Death” on Max. The limited series was based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Other cast members included Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Patrick Fugit and Lily Rabe. Pelphrey played “Don Crowder,” a fellow church member and extremely combative defense attorney.

Tom Pelphrey is represented by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Narrative and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.