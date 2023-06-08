HBO has ordered a new untitled limited series written and executive produced by “Mare of Easttown” creator Brad Ingelsby in association with Wiip.

The series, which stars Mark Ruffalo and is directed by Jeremiah Zagar (“We the Animals”), follows a task force of law enforcement officers and the criminals they are trying to apprehend.

“We are absolutely thrilled to once again join forces with Brad Ingelsby, the brilliant auteur behind ‘Mare of Easttown.’ Brad’s boundless creativity and unrivaled ability to captivate audiences is nothing short of inspiring, and we cannot be more excited to embark on another journey together,” executive vice president of programming and HBO drama series and films head Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “When the opportunity arose to partner with Mark on another series, we all jumped at the chance to witness him once again breathe great humanity into a new role. We are also honored to collaborate with Jeremiah, an unparalleled director whose deep understanding of visual storytelling will only elevate this project to new heights. The convergence of these talents is so exciting, and we cannot wait to share this story with the world.”

Ruffalo, who will play the role of Tom, recently starred in HBO’s “I Know This Much Is True.” Other recent credits include “Spotlight” and “Poor Things.”

Casting decisions were made prior to the Writers Guild of America strike, and no further development has occurred since the strike began. The series has not yet been slated for production.

Ruffalo, Zagar and Wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal will serve as executive producers. Nicole Jordan-Webber and Public Record’s Jeremy Yaches are co-executive producers.