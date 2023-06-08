Netflix has dropped the official trailer for “The Witcher” Season 3. After two seasons of Ciri (Freya Allan) learning sword-fighting and magic from the sidelines, this new look finally shows off her fighting skills.

The front half of Season 3, which will contain the first five episodes, will premiere on June 29. The second half, which will contain Episodes 6-8, will premiere July 27.

“Neutrality, it won’t get you a statue. But it will certainly help in keeping you alive,” Geralt (Henry Cavill) ominously says in the trailer.

The video then cuts between each character showing off what they do best. A black-eyed Geralt cuts down monster after monster as if they’re nothing. Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) summons circles of fire from nowhere. Ciri dodges, weaves, stabs and cast spells, putting her newfound training to the test. As for Jaskier the bard (Joey Batey) and his new haircut, he’s mostly there to make jokes.

Ciri once again stands at the center of this fantasy-horror series. As monarchs, mages and beasts from around the Continent attempt to capture the princess of Elder Blood, it is up to Geralt of Rivia and Yennefer the sorceress to protect their surrogate daughter and guard the fate of the universes. This time around, Yennefer will bring them both to the the protected fortress of Aretuza to learn the truth of Ciri’s mysterious powers. But an intel-gathering mission quickly turns into a question of life or death as this makeshift family has to run from the dimension-crossing Wild Hunt to stay alive.

Created by Lauren Schmit Hissrich and adapted from the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, this season will mark the last one that Henry Cavill will play Geralt of Rivia. After this season, the role will be reprised by Liam Hemsworth.

“The Witcher” remains one of Netflix’s biggest franchises. The first season of the drama premiered in 2019. It’s since had a prequel spinoff series — “The Witcher: Blood Origin” — as well an animated prequel movie, “The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.” The franchise is also set to have a second animated feature as well as a family-friendly animated show.

Watch the new trailer for “The Witcher” in the video above.