‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Sets 2-Part Premiere for June and July, Unveils First Trailer (Video)

Henry Cavill is returning as Geralt of Rivia one final time. Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer and first-look images for “The Witcher” Season 3. But that’s not all. The streamer also revealed that this latest season will be divided into two parts with Volume 1 premiering June 29 and Volume 2 premiering July 27.

“Now for the first time, I understand real fear,” Cavill’s Geralt says as he unsheathes one of his two blades. The rest of the teaser is packed with fire, slinging swords and magical spells as Geralt and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) try to protect the one person who matters most to them: Ciri (Freya Allan).

Volume 1 will contain the fist five episodes of this season. It will then be followed by Volume 2 roughly a month later, which will contain Episodes 6-8. Once again, this magical horror-drama will revolve around Ciri (Allan). As monarchs, mages and beasts all across the Continent compete to capture this princess of Elder blood, Geralt (Cavill) will take Ciri into hiding. Determined to help, Ciri’s new teacher in the art of magic, Yennefer (Chalotra), will bring them both to the the protected fortress of Aretuza. Though they arrive in this land hoping to uncover the truth about Ciri’s powers, they’ll be forced to confront political corruption, dark magic and treachery. Once again this makeshift family will have to fight for their lives or risk losing each other.

Adapted from Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, “The Witcher” is helmed by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. The series first premiered in December of 2019 and quickly became one of Netflix’s staples. Not only has the series reached a coveted third season — often a rarity in this TV age — but “The WItcher” has also spawned an anime prequel movie, “Nightmare of the Wolf,” as well as a live action prequel starring Sophia Brown and Michelle Yeoh, “Blood Origin.” A second animated feature as well as a family-friendly animated series are currently in development.

However, the main story around “The Witcher” isn’t about these spinoffs but about the departure of its star. In October of 2022, Cavill announced that he would be leaving “The Witcher” shortly after the former Superman announced he would be returning to the DC universe. Cavill’s DC return didn’t pan out, but his step away from Netflix stayed steady. “The Witcher” will be moving forward without its star and has recast Geralt as Liam Hemsworth from Season 4 onward.

Watch the first teaser for “The Witcher” Season 3 above.